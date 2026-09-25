Thomas Tuchel concerned over Cole Palmer's England appearances: Details here
What's the story
Thomas Tuchel has expressed concerns over Cole Palmer's limited appearances for the England national team. The 24-year-old forward has only featured three times for his country under Tuchel, who took charge in January. He missed out on the FIFA World Cup squad this summer due to an injury-plagued 2025/26 season. And now despite being named in England's squad, the Chelsea forward withdrew citing injury concerns.
Season start
Palmer starts the season in fine form
Palmer started the 2026-27 Premier League season in superb form, contributing six goal involvements in his first seven games for Chelsea.
His impressive performances earned him a call-up to the England squad for UEFA Nations League matches against Spain, Czech Republic, and Croatia.
However, he withdrew from the squad due to injury, marking the second time since Tuchel took charge that Palmer has been called up but withdrawn due to fitness issues.
Injury concerns
It's another missed opportunity: Tuchel addresses Palmer's injury concerns
England boss Tuchel said Palmer's lack of availability for the national team is a problem.
"For sure it's a missed opportunity," said Tuchel in a press conference ahead of Saturday's game with Spain.
"It's another missed opportunity. He misses too many opportunities. I don't blame him for it, it's just a fact. He misses way too many camps with injuries."
Information
Tuchel highlights importance of England camp
"I only want to rely on what I personally witness and see within my team. For that you have to be in camp. If you are not in camp there is a next level to impress that you cannot achieve because you can only do it with me on the pitch and with us on the pitch. It is a missed opportunity," he added.
Summary
'He plays with discomfort and pain'
Tuchel also rejected the suggestion this was a case of Palmer's workload being managed.
"He plays with discomfort and pain and cannot play on the highest level with discomfort and pain," said Tuchel.
"Chelsea informed us. That is my understanding. We're not managing load. This is not an 'international break. It's a competitive environment, where the players love to train and be together. That's what we created. We will never compromise on that."
Information
Tuchel highlights what he wants from players
Meanwhile, the former Chelsea head coach also said his focus is on having players who want to represent England. "We will never let this feeling creep in that the players don't want to come [to England camps]. We focus on the guys who absolutely want to play for England."