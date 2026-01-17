Italy announce squad for maiden T20 World Cup appearance
What's the story
Wayne Madsen will captain Italy in their first-ever Men's ICC T20 World Cup, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. The Italian Cricket Federation has announced Madsen's appointment as the team's captain after former Australia player Joe Burns was removed from the captaincy and dropped from the team. Here are the details.
Squad inclusion
Former South African player JJ Smuts joins Italian squad
Former South African international JJ Smuts has also been named in Italy's squad after attending a training camp in Dubai last year. Smuts, who represented South Africa in six ODIs and 13 T20Is between 2017 and 2021, is eligible to play for Italy through his wife. Fast bowling all-rounder Grant Stewart from Kent county cricket will also represent Italy at the World Cup.
Debut details
Italy's T20 World Cup debut and coaching staff
Italy will make their T20 World Cup debut against Bangladesh on February 9 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. They will also face Nepal at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai three days later. The team is coached by John Davison, a former Canada captain who played state cricket in Australia. He is assisted by ex-Ireland batter Kevin O'Brien and former Scotland player Dougie Brown.
Team composition
Italy's squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Italy's squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Zain Ali, Marcus Campopiano (wk), Ali Hasan, Crishan Kalugamage, Wayne Madsen (capt), Harry Manenti, Gian Piero Meade, Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, Syed Naqvi, Benjamin Manenti, Jaspreet Singh, JJ Smuts, Grant Stewart, Thomas Draca.