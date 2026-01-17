Wayne Madsen will captain Italy (Image Source: icc-cricket.com)

Italy announce squad for maiden T20 World Cup appearance

By Rajdeep Saha 07:20 pm Jan 17, 202607:20 pm

Wayne Madsen will captain Italy in their first-ever Men's ICC T20 World Cup, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. The Italian Cricket Federation has announced Madsen's appointment as the team's captain after former Australia player Joe Burns was removed from the captaincy and dropped from the team. Here are the details.