T20 WC: Italy captain Wayne Madsen dislocates shoulder vs Scotland

Italy's debut in the T20 World Cup 2026 took a major hit as their captain, Wayne Madsen, suffered a shoulder dislocation. The unfortunate incident happened during the fourth over of Scotland's innings at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Despite his best efforts to stop George Munsey's pull shot, Madsen ended up injuring himself and had to leave the field for medical attention.

Injury details Madsen requests medical assistance after diving for ball Madsen, who is Italy's most seasoned cricketer at 42 years of age, was fielding at midwicket when he tried to stop a pull from George Munsey. He dived unsuccessfully to his left and rolled over on the practice pitches, immediately requesting medical assistance. The captain was then taken off the ground with a towel tied around his left arm as a makeshift sling.

Recovery prospects First-ever T20 WC for Madsen This is Madsen's first-ever T20 World Cup, having been appointed captain for the tournament after Joe Burns was left out. He was taken for X-rays at the venue immediately after his injury. The experienced Madsen owns two fifties across seven T20I innings. A normal shoulder dislocation can take between seven to 21 days to heal completely, while severe cases may take three to four months.

