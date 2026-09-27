Australia's Jack Edwards takes his maiden ODI fifer: Stats

Edwards was wicketless on his ODI debut, the first match of the South Africa series (0/56). He finally showed promise with his maiden ODI fifer, also the first of his List A career.

Meanwhile, Hazlewood now has 148 wickets from 99 ODIs at an average of 27.67. His economy rate reads 4.77.

Hazlewood has 33 wickets from 21 ODIs at 29.42 against the Proteas.