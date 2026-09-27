Australia's Jack Edwards takes his maiden ODI fifer: Stats
What's the story
South Africa racked up a mammoth 365/9 against Australia in the 2nd ODI at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. While ton-up Temba Bavuma led from the front, David Miller smashed a staggering 142 (93). For Australia, Jack Edwards and Josh Hazlewood shared eight wickets, with the former taking his maiden fifer. Australia earlier included Edwards after Billy Stanlake was ruled out of the series.
Spell
Edwards, Hazlewood shine in high-scoring affair
SA had a poor start after Hazlewood dismissed Aiden Markram on the match's first ball. He also dismissed Quinton de Kock, leaving SA at 36/2.
Hazlewood, who later removed Bjorn Fortuin, was a touch expensive (3/70).
Meanwhile, Edwards returned figures of 10-0-67-5. He dismissed SA skipper Bavuma (103), Matthew Breetzke (34), Tristan Stubbs (6), Marco Jansen (19), and Miller (142).
Numbers
A look at their numbers
Edwards was wicketless on his ODI debut, the first match of the South Africa series (0/56). He finally showed promise with his maiden ODI fifer, also the first of his List A career.
Meanwhile, Hazlewood now has 148 wickets from 99 ODIs at an average of 27.67. His economy rate reads 4.77.
Hazlewood has 33 wickets from 21 ODIs at 29.42 against the Proteas.