How has Jacob Bethell performed in IPL 2026? Decoding stats

KKR pacer Kartik Tyagi dismissed Bethell in the 4th over. A well-directed short ball saw Bethell taking the bowler on and he was rushed on the pull. He derived a top-edge which hit the helmet and lobbed straight up as Tyagi completed the catch.

Numbers

An average of 14.16 in IPL 2026

Bethell's 15 came off 12 balls. With this knock, he has raced to 85 runs in IPL 2026. From six matches, the southpaw averages just 14.16. His strike rate reads 121.42. He has smashed 10 fours and three sixes. Since replacing the injured Phil Salt, Bethell's scores this season read 14, 20, 5, 4, 27 and 15.