How has Jacob Bethell performed in IPL 2026? Decoding stats
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell managed a paltry score of 15 versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 57 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Wednesday. The match being held in Raipur saw KKR score 192/4 in 20 overs. In response, Bethell struggled initially before smacking Saurabh Dubey for a six and two fours. However, his joy was cut short.
Information
Kartik Tyagi dismisses the Englishman
KKR pacer Kartik Tyagi dismissed Bethell in the 4th over. A well-directed short ball saw Bethell taking the bowler on and he was rushed on the pull. He derived a top-edge which hit the helmet and lobbed straight up as Tyagi completed the catch.
Numbers
An average of 14.16 in IPL 2026
Bethell's 15 came off 12 balls. With this knock, he has raced to 85 runs in IPL 2026. From six matches, the southpaw averages just 14.16. His strike rate reads 121.42. He has smashed 10 fours and three sixes. Since replacing the injured Phil Salt, Bethell's scores this season read 14, 20, 5, 4, 27 and 15.