England's Jacob Bethell slams his maiden Test ton: Key stats

England batter Jacob Bethell raced to his maiden Test century on January 7. He reached the three-figure mark on Day 4 of the final Ashes Test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground. His century, as well as substantial partnerships with Ben Duckett and Harry Brook, helped England reduce the 183-run deficit in the second innings. Australia earlier compiled 567 in response to England's 384.

Knock Bethell completes ton in final session Bethell was an early entrant to the middle after England lost Zak Crawley in the first over. With a steep deficit, England were staring at an early collapse. However, Bethell's resistance and a fitting counter-attack from Duckett took England past 80. Joe Root's early dismissal later brought England down to 117/3. Bethell joined forces with Brook, having completed his ton in the final session.

Information Maiden century in red-ball cricket As mentioned, Bethell completed his first century in Test cricket. In fact, this was his maiden hundred in First-Class cricket, with 96 being his previous best score. Bethell had nine half-centuries before this.

Information Bethell returns unbeaten on Day 4 While Bethell farmed the strike, Brook's strokes propelled England past 210 within 50 overs. However, the visitors lost successive wickets, slumping to 297/8 toward the day's end. England were 302/8 at stumps, with Bethell returning unbeaten on 142 (232).

Records Bethell attains these records According to Cricbuzz, Bethell became the fifth England player to have scored their maiden First-Class hundred in a Test match. He is only the second English player to do so in the Ashes. Bethell became the fifth player to score their maiden First-Class and List A tons in internationals, joining Kapil Dev, Marlon Samuels, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Curtis Campher.