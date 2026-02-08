Jacob Bethell slams half-century on T20 World Cup debut: Stats
Jacob Bethell bolstered England with a remarkable knock on his ICC T20 World Cup debut. The spin-bowling all-rounder smashed a 35-ball 55 against Nepal in Match 5 of the 2026 tournament at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Bethell played a counter-attacking knock after England lost opener Philip Salt in the second over. He added valuable stands with Jos Buttler and skipper Harry Brook.
Bethell's counter-attacking knock rescues England
Bethell mounted the pressure back on Nepal after they made an early inroad. He took England past 40 within five overs before Buttler departed. Another quick dismissal in the form of Tom Banton reduced England to 57/3. However, the Bethell-Brook stand produced 71 runs off 45 balls to propel England past 120. Dipendra Singh then dismissed Bethell, who smashed 4 fours and 4 sixes.
A look at his stats
As mentioned, Bethell made his T20 World Cup debut in England's first game of the 2026 edition. Overall, the English all-rounder smashed his third half-century in T20I cricket. Across 24 T20Is, the left-handed batter has racked up 472 runs at an average of 27.76. His tally includes a strike rate of 149.36. He is yet to record a 50-plus score in home T20Is.