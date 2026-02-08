Jacob Bethell slams half-century on T20 World Cup debut: Stats

Bethell mounted the pressure back on Nepal after they made an early inroad. He took England past 40 within five overs before Buttler departed. Another quick dismissal in the form of Tom Banton reduced England to 57/3. However, the Bethell-Brook stand produced 71 runs off 45 balls to propel England past 120. Dipendra Singh then dismissed Bethell, who smashed 4 fours and 4 sixes.

Stats

A look at his stats

As mentioned, Bethell made his T20 World Cup debut in England's first game of the 2026 edition. Overall, the English all-rounder smashed his third half-century in T20I cricket. Across 24 T20Is, the left-handed batter has racked up 472 runs at an average of 27.76. His tally includes a strike rate of 149.36. He is yet to record a 50-plus score in home T20Is.