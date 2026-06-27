Jacob Bethell smashes his fourth Test fifty versus NZ: Stats
What's the story
Jacob Bethell's half-century bolstered England in the first innings of the 3rd and final Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. After the Kiwis smashed 438, Bethell led England's response with a defiant 74 (133). He added a 179-run stand with centurion Ben Duckett after Emilio Gay departed early. However, England faced early setbacks on Day 3, getting reduced to 234/5.
Innings
Bethell, Duckett steady the ship
England lost Emilio Gay in the second over. However, Duckett and Bethell helped England recover from this setback. While the former took on the Kiwi seamers, Bethell added control in the day's latter half. Despite losing Bethell, England looked strong (223/2) at stumps. However, the third morning saw Joe Root and Bethell depart in successive overs. William O'Rourke dismissed Bethell, who scored 9 fours.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
According to ESPNcricinfo, each of Bethell's four half-centuries in Tests has come against New Zealand. He also has a ton against Australia. In nine Tests (17 innings), the English all-rounder has raced to 579 runs at an average of 36.18. Four of his 50-plus scores have come overseas. Bethell has an away average of 51.66 in the format.