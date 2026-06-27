Jacob Bethell smashes his fourth Test fifty versus NZ: Stats

Numbers

A look at his numbers

According to ESPNcricinfo, each of Bethell's four half-centuries in Tests has come against New Zealand. He also has a ton against Australia. In nine Tests (17 innings), the English all-rounder has raced to 579 runs at an average of 36.18. Four of his 50-plus scores have come overseas. Bethell has an away average of 51.66 in the format.