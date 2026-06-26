ENG vs NZ, 3rd Test: Hosts fightback on Day 2
What's the story
Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes led a strong counterattack for England on Day 2 of the series-deciding third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge. The visitors had dominated the first day with an unbeaten 317-run opening partnership but lost their last 10 wickets for just 121 runs, getting bowled out for a total of 438 runs. New Zealand resumed Day 2 on 361/4. Stokes picked three scalps on Friday to finish with a four-fer. Duckett then smashed 113 runs.
Bowling brilliance
Stokes stars with the ball; claims 4/70
Stokes achieved a major milestone by taking his 250th Test wicket during a fiery morning spell. He picked up three wickets for just 13 runs in eight overs, reducing New Zealand to 418/7 by lunch. After the break, Shoaib Bashir (2-105) helped wrap things up as England's bowlers dominated the proceedings and dismissed New Zealand for 438 runs. Stokes bowled 21 overs and picked 4/70 (3 maidens).
Counterattack
Duckett, Bethell lead England's fightback
Duckett, who was dropped on eight, went on to score a brilliant 113 off 99 balls. He hit 19 boundaries in his innings and shared a massive 179-run second-wicket partnership with Jacob Bethell (74 not out). The duo's aggressive yet controlled batting helped England recover from an early setback with Emilio Gay's dismissal. Joe Root is there in the middle and has scored 21* runs off 42 balls. Bethell and Root have added 36 runs. England are at a strong position of 223/2, still trailing New Zealand by 215 runs.
Stokes
9th Englishman to reach this landmark
Playing his 122nd match (181 innings), Stokes raced to 250 scalps at 31.03. Currently, he owns 10 four-wicket hauls. He also has six five-wicket hauls under his belt. As per ESPNcricinfo, Stokes became the 9th bowler to enter the 250-wicket club. Versus New Zealand, Stokes has amassed 22 scalps from 15 matches at 50.09. In 55 home matches, Stokes has claimed 128 scalps from 89 innings at 29.43.
Do you know?
Stokes becomes 2nd all-rounder with this double
Stokes also became just the 2nd all-rounder in Tests with the double of 7,000-plus runs and 250+ wickets. He joined former South Africa stalwart Jacques Kallis in this illustrious list. Kallis scored 13,289 runs and picked 292 wickets.
Duckett
Ben Duckett slams his 7th hundred in Test cricket
Duckett slammed 19 fours in his knock of 113 versus NZ. Playing his 46th match (85 innings), Duckett owns 3,284 runs at 40.04. He slammed his 7th hundred (50s: 16). Versus NZ, Duckett owns 541 runs from 8 matches at 36.06. He clocked his maiden hundred against NZ (50s: 2), as per ESPNcricinfo. In 21 home matches (37 innings), Duckett has 1,679 runs at 47.97 (100s: 4, 50s: 8).
Information
32nd hundred in First-Class cricket
Playing his 173rd First-Class match (301 innings), Duckett now owns 12,326 runs at 42-plus. He clobbered his 32nd hundred. In addition, Duckett owns 57 fifties.
Twitter Post
Concussion!
An update from day two at Trent Bridge.#ENGvNZ | 📸 @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/TcUkyaOSJT— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 26, 2026
Sub
Blair Tickner ruled out with concussion
NZ pacer Blair Ticker was ruled out for the remainder of the third Test against England at Trent Bridge after suffering a concussion. Tickner, who was included in the playing XI for the injured Matt Henry, was hit on the helmet by a Jofra Archer bouncer. He came out to field in the second innings and even bowled three overs. However, he was soon replaced by Zak Foulkes