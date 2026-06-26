ENG vs NZ, 3rd Test: Hosts fightback on Day 2

Counterattack

Duckett, Bethell lead England's fightback

Duckett, who was dropped on eight, went on to score a brilliant 113 off 99 balls. He hit 19 boundaries in his innings and shared a massive 179-run second-wicket partnership with Jacob Bethell (74 not out). The duo's aggressive yet controlled batting helped England recover from an early setback with Emilio Gay's dismissal. Joe Root is there in the middle and has scored 21* runs off 42 balls. Bethell and Root have added 36 runs. England are at a strong position of 223/2, still trailing New Zealand by 215 runs.