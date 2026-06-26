England's Ben Stokes completes 250 wickets in Test cricket: Stats

FC

Stokes completed 450 First-Class wickets on Day 1

Stokes completed 450 wickets in First-Class cricket on Day 1 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. One of the greatest all-rounders to have donned the whites for England, Stokes also owns over 10,500 FC runs. Stokes achieved the 450-wicket landmark in his 208th First-Class match. He has taken these wickets at an average of around 30, with 10 five-wicket hauls. Currently, he has 22 four-fers.