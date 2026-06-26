England's Ben Stokes completes 250 wickets in Test cricket: Stats
What's the story
England skipper Ben Stokes has attained a new milestone in Test cricket. He has completed 250 wickets. With his 4th wicket versus New Zealand during the ongoing third Test in Nottingham, Stokes reached the landmark. Notably, he claimed one wicket on Day 1 before getting all three NZ wickets in Session 1 on Day 2. NZ were 413/7 when Stokes got his 4th wicket.
Numbers
9th Englishman to reach this landmark
Stokes finished with 4/70 from 21 overs (3 maidens). Playing his 122nd match (181 innings), Stokes has raced to 250 scalps at 31.03. Currently, he owns 10 four-wicket hauls. He also has six five-wicket hauls under his belt. As per ESPNcricinfo, Stokes became the 9th bowler to enter the 250-wicket club. Versus New Zealand, Stokes has amassed 22 scalps from 15 matches at 50.09.
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Dissecting his bowling numbers
In 55 home matches, Stokes has claimed 128 scalps from 89 innings at 29.43. He has three five-wicket hauls. 117 of his wickets have come in away matches (home of opposition) at 32.41 (5w: 3). He owns 5 wickets in neutral venues at 39.6.
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Stokes becomes 2nd all-rounder with this double
Stokes is now just the 2nd all-rounder in Tests with the double of 7,000-plus runs and 250+ wickets. He joined former South Africa stalwart Jacques Kallis in this illustrious list. Kallis scored 13,289 runs and picked 292 wickets.
FC
Stokes completed 450 First-Class wickets on Day 1
Stokes completed 450 wickets in First-Class cricket on Day 1 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. One of the greatest all-rounders to have donned the whites for England, Stokes also owns over 10,500 FC runs. Stokes achieved the 450-wicket landmark in his 208th First-Class match. He has taken these wickets at an average of around 30, with 10 five-wicket hauls. Currently, he has 22 four-fers.
Bowling
NZ bowled out for 438 in 1st innings
New Zealand dominated the scenes on Day 1 with the bat before England staged a late recovery led by Stokes. It was the England skipper who broke a 317-run opening stand by dismissing Tom Latham (151). New Zealand ended up managing 361/4 at stumps. On Day 2, Stokes dismissed Daryl Mitchell, William O'Rourke and Mitchell Santner. After lunch, England bowled NZ out for 438.