ENG vs NZ, 3rd Test: Visitors score 361/4 (Day 1)

Latham

Tom Latham hammers his 17th century in Test cricket

Latham smashed 15 fours in his knock of 151 from 214 balls. He has amassed 6,446 runs from 95 matches (170 innings) at 39.3. He recorded his 17th hundred in the format for NZ (50s: 31). As per ESPNcricinfo, this was Latham's 2nd hundred against England. He also owns six fifties. During the course of his knock, he surpassed 1,000 runs against England from 19 matches (35 innings). He has 1,085 runs at 31.91. He became the 10th NZ batter with 1,000-plus runs against England.