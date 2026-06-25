ENG vs NZ, 3rd Test: Visitors score 361/4 (Day 1)
What's the story
England staged a late fightback on the draining first day of the series-deciding third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge. The match started with New Zealand winning the toss and opting to bat. Captain Tom Latham said it was a dry pitch, but England welcomed Ben Stokes back as captain after he served a one-match suspension. However, New Zealand missed Matt Henry and Glenn Phillips due to injuries. New Zealand managed 361/4 at stumps on Day 1.
Match dynamics
New Zealand's openers dominate the show
New Zealand's openers, Devon Conway and Latham, dominated the first two sessions of play. They scored centuries each, making it the first time since 2003 that a visiting team's opening pair had both scored tons in England. Their partnership was finally broken at 317 runs in the 3rd session. Latham managed 151 runs off 214 balls. Conway also perished shortly thereafter for 157 off 224 balls.
Bowling breakthrough
Stokes provides breakthrough; England take 4 wickets
Stokes, who returned as captain after serving a one-match suspension with Gus Atkinson, provided the much-needed breakthrough. Latham (151) was caught by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith after being dropped on 129 earlier in the innings. Conway (157) followed his partner back to the pavilion an over later, caught in the deep off Joe Root's bowling. Atkinson and Jofra Archer then struck twice in quick succession, dismissing Rachin Ravindra (7) and Henry Nicholls (36) to leave New Zealand at 361/4.
Latham
Tom Latham hammers his 17th century in Test cricket
Latham smashed 15 fours in his knock of 151 from 214 balls. He has amassed 6,446 runs from 95 matches (170 innings) at 39.3. He recorded his 17th hundred in the format for NZ (50s: 31). As per ESPNcricinfo, this was Latham's 2nd hundred against England. He also owns six fifties. During the course of his knock, he surpassed 1,000 runs against England from 19 matches (35 innings). He has 1,085 runs at 31.91. He became the 10th NZ batter with 1,000-plus runs against England.
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Latham surpasses 2,500 runs in away Tests
NZ skipper Latham also surpassed 2,500 runs in away Test matches (home of opposition) from 40 matches (75 innings). He clocked his 5th hundred in away matches (50s: 17). He owns 2,566 runs at 35.15.
Conway
2nd hundred versus England for Conway
Conway has amassed 2,756 runs in Tests from 36 matches (76 innings). He recorded his 8th hundred in the format for NZ (50s: 13). As per ESPNcricinfo, this was Conway's 2nd hundred against England. He also owns four fifties. Conway has amassed 837 runs versus England from 12 games. He averages 36.39. Conway also surpassed 1,500 runs in away matches (home of opposition). He has 1,522 runs. Across 20 away matches, he now has 4 tons and 7 fifties.
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10,000 First-Class runs for Conway
Playing his 147th match in First-Class cricket (245 innings), Conway completed 10,000 runs (now 10,071). He got to the milestone with his 86th run of the contest. He now owns 26 centuries alongside 46 fifties. He averages over 45.
Records
2nd 300-plus stand for Latham and Conway
Latham and Conway's 317-run stand is now New Zealand's highest for any wicket against England. JE Mills and CS Dempster held the record for NZ (276 runs, 1st wicket, 1930). Latham and Conway also recorded their 2nd 300-plus stand in Tests for New Zealand. Before this, they added 323 runs versus West Indies in December 2025 at Mount Maunganui.
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Latham and Conway attain this feat
Latham and Conway became the most successful opening pair in New Zealand Test history. Notably, the two went past 2,000 runs together when NZ passed 65 in the first session at Trent Bridge.
Ben
Ben Stokes completes 450 wickets in First-Class cricket
England's Test captain Stokes completed 450 wickets in First-Class cricket. The milestone was achieved with his first wicket on Day 1. One of the greatest all-rounders to have donned the whites for England, Stokes also owns over 10,500 FC runs. Stokes achieved the 450-wicket landmark in his 208th First-Class match. He has taken these wickets at an average of around 30, with 10 five-wicket hauls and 21 four-fers to his name.
Information
Summary of England bowlers
Archer managed 1/53 from 12.3 overs. Atkinson bowled 16 overs and claimed 1/62 (1 maiden). Josh Tongue conceded 60 runs from 14 overs (3 maidens). Shoaib Bashir bowled 22 overs and clocked 0/97. Stokes claimed 1/57 from 13 overs. Jacob Bethell bowled 4 overs (0/18). Joe Root picked 1/7 from 3 overs.