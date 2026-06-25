Ton-up Devon Conway floors England, surpasses 10,000 First-Class runs: Stats
What's the story
On a sweltering day at Trent Bridge, New Zealand's Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bat first in the third Test against England. Despite losing both Matt Henry and Glenn Phillips just before the match, Latham and Devon Conway shone for the visitors. The duo put on a solid opening stand of 108 runs without losing any wickets at lunch before taking their side to 213/0 at tea. Shortly after tea, Conway completed his century in the 56th over.
Duo
Latham and Conway shine for the visitors
The England bowlers, despite their best efforts, struggled to make any breakthroughs on a flat and true deck at Trent Bridge. The conditions were even more difficult with the temperature set to rise as the day progressed. Both Latham and Conway shone with compact knocks. Just before tea, Latham brought up his 17th century in Tests before Conway got to the landmark in the 3rd session, hitting spinner Shoaib Bashir for successive fours. Conway took 174 balls for his hundred.
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Conway finally gets going
In the 1st match at Lord's, Conway managed scores worth 1 and 41. In the 2nd encounter, he scored 9 and 11 at The Oval. He has now fought back to bring up a fine hundred and silence England on Day 1 of the ongoing clash.
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Latham and Conway attain this feat
Latham and Conway are now the most successful opening pair in New Zealand Test history. Notably, the two went past 2,000 runs together when NZ passed 65 in the first session at Trent Bridge.
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2nd hundred versus England for Conway
Conway has surpassed 2,700 runs in Tests from 36 matches (76 innings). He recorded his 8th hundred in the format for NZ (50s: 13). As per ESPNcricinfo, this was Conway's 2nd hundred against England. He also owns four fifties. Conway has amassed over 775 runs versus England from 12 games. He averages over 35. Conway has close to 1,500 runs in away matches (home of opposition). Across 20 away matches, he now has 4 tons and 7 fifties.
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10,000 First-Class runs for Conway
Playing his 147th match in First-Class cricket (245 innings), Conway completed 10,000 runs. He got to the milestone with his 86th run of the contest. He now owns 26 centuries alongside 46 fifties. He averages over 45.