Ton-up Devon Conway floors England, surpasses 10,000 First-Class runs: Stats

Duo

Latham and Conway shine for the visitors

The England bowlers, despite their best efforts, struggled to make any breakthroughs on a flat and true deck at Trent Bridge. The conditions were even more difficult with the temperature set to rise as the day progressed. Both Latham and Conway shone with compact knocks. Just before tea, Latham brought up his 17th century in Tests before Conway got to the landmark in the 3rd session, hitting spinner Shoaib Bashir for successive fours. Conway took 174 balls for his hundred.