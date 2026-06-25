Tom Latham hammers his 17th century in Test cricket: Stats
What's the story
On a scorching day at Trent Bridge, New Zealand's Tom Latham won the toss and chose to bat first in the third Test. Despite losing Matt Henry and Glenn Phillips just before the match, Latham led from the front a solid century. By lunch, he and Devon Conway had put on a solid opening stand of 108 runs without losing their wickets. After lunch, both players continued to dominate the show and help their side get past 200.
Bowling woes
England seamers couldn't make much impact as NZ openers shine
England's seamers tried hard but found it tough to break through on a flat, true deck. The conditions were hot and only expected to get worse as the day went on. The usually quick outfield of Trent Bridge also helped New Zealand's batsmen, with Latham and Conway making full use of the opportunity. Latham reached his half-century off 65 balls before getting to his hundred with successive fours off Ben Stokes in the 51st over. He took 149 balls.
Information
Latham finally gets going
In the 1st match at Lord's, Latham managed scores worth 3 and 0. In the 2nd encounter, Latham scored 27 and 4 at The Oval. He has now fought back to bring up a fine hundred and silence England on Day 1 of the ongoing clash.
Do you know?
Latham and Conway attain this feat
Latham and Conway are now the most successful opening pair in New Zealand Test history. Notably, the two went past 2,000 runs together when NZ passed 65 in the first session at Trent Bridge.
Runs
Latham surpasses 1,000 runs against England, slams 2nd hundred
Latham has amassed close to 6,400 runs in Tests from 95 matches (170 innings). He recorded his 17th hundred in the format for NZ (50s: 31). As per ESPNcricinfo, this was Latham's 2nd hundred against England. He also owns six fifties. During the course of his knock, he surpassed 1,000 runs against England from 19 matches (35 innings). He averages 31-plus. He became the 10th NZ batter with 1,000-plus runs against England.
Do you know?
Latham surpasses 2,500 runs in away Tests
NZ skipper Latham also surpassed 2,500 runs in away Test matches (home of opposition) from 40 matches (75 innings). He clocked his 5th hundred in away matches (50s: 17).