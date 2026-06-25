Tom Latham hammers his 17th century in Test cricket: Stats

Bowling woes

England seamers couldn't make much impact as NZ openers shine

England's seamers tried hard but found it tough to break through on a flat, true deck. The conditions were hot and only expected to get worse as the day went on. The usually quick outfield of Trent Bridge also helped New Zealand's batsmen, with Latham and Conway making full use of the opportunity. Latham reached his half-century off 65 balls before getting to his hundred with successive fours off Ben Stokes in the 51st over. He took 149 balls.