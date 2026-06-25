Ben Stokes completes 450 wickets in First-Class cricket: Stats
What's the story
England's Test captain Ben Stokes has completed 450 wickets in First-Class cricket. The milestone was achieved with his first wicket on Day 1 of the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. One of the greatest all-rounders to have donned the whites for England, Stokes also owns over 10,500 FC runs. Here we look at his stats and records in the format.
Stats
10 fifers in FC cricket
Stokes achieved the 450-wicket landmark in his 208th First-Class match, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has taken these wickets at an average of around 30, with 10 five-wicket hauls and 21 four-fers to his name. His career-best figures read 7/67. With the bat, Stokes has scored over 11,561 FC runs while averaging 34-plus, a tally that includes 23 centuries and 59 half-centuries.
Test stats
Here are his Test stats
Coming to his Test numbers, Stokes is closing in on 250 wickets. The right-arm pacer has taken his tally to 247 wickets from 122 Tests at 31-plus (5W: 6, 4W: 9). Stokes has also scored 7,228 runs in these games at an average of 34.58. He has hit 14 centuries and 37 fifties with the best score of 258.
Information
Stokes belongs to this club
Notably, Stokes is among the only three all-rounders with the Test double of 7,000 runs and 200 wickets. South Africa's Jacques Kallis (13,289 runs and 292 wickets) and West Indies' Gary Sobers (8,032 runs and 235 wickets) are the other names on this list.