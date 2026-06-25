Stokes also owns over 10,500 FC runs (Image Source: X/@cricketcomau)

Ben Stokes completes 450 wickets in First-Class cricket: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:29 pm Jun 25, 202610:29 pm

What's the story

England's Test captain Ben Stokes has completed 450 wickets in First-Class cricket. The milestone was achieved with his first wicket on Day 1 of the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. One of the greatest all-rounders to have donned the whites for England, Stokes also owns over 10,500 FC runs. Here we look at his stats and records in the format.