Ben Duckett slams his 7th hundred in Test cricket: Stats
What's the story
England opener Ben Duckett scored a rapid century versus New Zealand on Day 2 of the 3rd and final Test in Nottingham. After England bowled New Zealand out for 438 in the 1st innings, Duckett led the charge with his bat. England lost opener Emilio Gay for a duck before Jacob Bethell joined Duckett and the two added a 179-run stand.
Information
Duckett gets a lifeline before falling for 113
Duckett led England to 73/1 at tea. He was unbeaten on 52. Notably, Henry Nicholls dropped Duckett early on during his innings and he made the Kiwis pay. After tea, the partnership grew between Duckett and Bethell. Nathan Smith dismissed Duckett for 113 (99 balls).
Numbers
Maiden Test hundred versus New Zealand
Duckett slammed 19 fours versus NZ. Playing his 46th match (85 innings), Duckett owns 3,284 runs at 40.04. He slammed his 7th hundred (50s: 16). Versus NZ, Duckett owns 541 runs from 8 matches at 36.06. He clocked his maiden hundred against NZ (50s: 2), as per ESPNcricinfo. In 21 home matches (37 innings), Duckett has 1,679 runs at 47.97 (100s: 4, 50s: 8).
Information
His performance in the series
Duckett scored 19 and 33 in the 1st encounter at Lord's as England won. In his side's defeat at The Oval, he managed scores worth 36 and 9. And now, Duckett finally scored big, getting to a fine century.
Do you know?
32nd hundred in First-Class cricket
Playing his 173rd First-Class match (301 innings), Duckett has raced to 12,326 runs at 42-plus. He clobbered his 32nd hundred. In addition, Duckett owns 57 fifties.