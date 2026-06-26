Ben Duckett shone for England (Image Source: X/@HomeOfCricket)

Ben Duckett slams his 7th hundred in Test cricket: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:01 pm Jun 26, 202610:01 pm

What's the story

England opener Ben Duckett scored a rapid century versus New Zealand on Day 2 of the 3rd and final Test in Nottingham. After England bowled New Zealand out for 438 in the 1st innings, Duckett led the charge with his bat. England lost opener Emilio Gay for a duck before Jacob Bethell joined Duckett and the two added a 179-run stand.