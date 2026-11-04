Auckland ODI: Jacob Duffy's three-fer against India goes in vain

In what appeared to be a straightforward chase, India lost Rohit Sharma in the first over. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill then steadied the ship with a 113-run stand.

The partnership was broken by Nathan Smith, who dismissed Gill.

In the very next over, Kohli fell to Duffy. While the Kiwi seamer also dismissed Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul got India going.

Toward the end, Iyer became Duffy's third victim. But India were home in 22.4 overs.