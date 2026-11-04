Auckland ODI: Jacob Duffy's three-fer against India goes in vain
What's the story
New Zealand lost the opening ODI against India at Eden Park, Auckland, on November 4. In a rain-curtailed affair, the Men in Blue chased down the revised target of 143 in 22.4 overs. However, it wasn't without Jacob Duffy's wicket-taking spell toward the end. Albeit in a losing cause, the Kiwi seamer finished with three wickets. Here are the key stats.
Chase
India home despite Duffy's three-fer
In what appeared to be a straightforward chase, India lost Rohit Sharma in the first over. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill then steadied the ship with a 113-run stand.
The partnership was broken by Nathan Smith, who dismissed Gill.
In the very next over, Kohli fell to Duffy. While the Kiwi seamer also dismissed Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul got India going.
Toward the end, Iyer became Duffy's third victim. But India were home in 22.4 overs.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Duffy was the pick of NZ's bowlers, taking 3/49 from seven overs.
In 25 ODIs, the right-arm seamer has raced to 43 wickets at an average of 24.67. The tally includes an economy rate of 5.9.
Notably, 27 of Duffy's wickets have come in 14 home ODIs at an average of 21.07.
He has taken three wickets each in his two ODI appearances against India.
Information
His List A record
Duffy has a remarkable record in 50-over cricket. The speedster now has 186 wickets from 110 List A games at an average of 25.15. The tally includes 4 four-wicket hauls and 5 fifers.