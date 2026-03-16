CSK appoint former England wicketkeeper James Foster as fielding coach

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have announced the appointment of former England wicketkeeper James Foster as their new fielding coach. Foster, who represented England in seven Tests, 11 ODIs, and five T20Is, will work under head coach Stephen Fleming. The 45-year-old has a wealth of experience in franchise cricket coaching since retiring from his playing career in 2018. Here are further details.

Coaching career Foster's extensive coaching experience Foster has had a successful coaching career in franchise cricket, winning the ILT20 as head coach of Desert Vipers in January. He was recently appointed as an assistant coach at Birmingham Phoenix for The Hundred tournament. Apart from featuring in franchise tournaments, Foster has also been involved with the coaching staff of international teams such as England and New Zealand.

Past roles Foster previously worked with KKR Before his appointment at CSK, Foster had spent several seasons working with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as their fielding and assistant coach. Now, he will be joining the likes of batting coach Michael Hussey and bowling coach Eric Simons at CSK. His primary focus will be to work closely with the team's wicket-keepers, including former India captain MS Dhoni and new signing Sanju Samson.

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