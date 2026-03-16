CSK appoint former England wicketkeeper James Foster as fielding coach
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have announced the appointment of former England wicketkeeper James Foster as their new fielding coach. Foster, who represented England in seven Tests, 11 ODIs, and five T20Is, will work under head coach Stephen Fleming. The 45-year-old has a wealth of experience in franchise cricket coaching since retiring from his playing career in 2018. Here are further details.
Coaching career
Foster's extensive coaching experience
Foster has had a successful coaching career in franchise cricket, winning the ILT20 as head coach of Desert Vipers in January. He was recently appointed as an assistant coach at Birmingham Phoenix for The Hundred tournament. Apart from featuring in franchise tournaments, Foster has also been involved with the coaching staff of international teams such as England and New Zealand.
Past roles
Foster previously worked with KKR
Before his appointment at CSK, Foster had spent several seasons working with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as their fielding and assistant coach. Now, he will be joining the likes of batting coach Michael Hussey and bowling coach Eric Simons at CSK. His primary focus will be to work closely with the team's wicket-keepers, including former India captain MS Dhoni and new signing Sanju Samson.
Upcoming matches
CSK's schedule in IPL 2026
CSK, the five-time IPL champions, will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign on March 30 against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. They will then take on Punjab Kings on April 3 (home), Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 5 (away), and Delhi Capitals on April 11 (home). The team had a disappointing run in IPL 2025, having finished last with only four wins in 14 outings.