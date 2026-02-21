James Milner , the veteran English midfielder, has become the player with the most appearances in Premier League history. The 40-year-old broke Gareth Barry's long-standing record of 653 matches during Brighton's clash against Brentford at Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday. Milner started his career as a teenager with Leeds United in 2002 and has since played for Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool and now Brighton.

Career highlights Record-breaking career in the Premier League Milner made his debut for Leeds United in 2002 as a teenager and has since played for Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool and now Brighton. In his 24th Premier League season, the longest in the competition's history, he has won three Premier League titles (two with City and one with Liverpool). He also won the FA Cup and League Cup with both clubs as well as the Champions League with Liverpool.

Next steps Milner's contract with Brighton set to expire Milner's contract with Brighton runs until the end of the season. Despite not being a regular starter since joining in 2023, he has made significant contributions off the bench this season. His experience, leadership, and high standards have been invaluable. In all competitions this season, he owns 18 appearances for Brighton. Overall, he owns 42 appearances for Brighton since leaving Liverpool.

