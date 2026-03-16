By the Numbers: Jannik Sinner's set of hard-court Big Titles

Italian tennis sensation Jannik Sinner is now in an elite club, comprising legends Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. The men's singles world number two scripted history with his sixth ATP Masters 1000 title on hard courts. He achieved this feat after defeating Daniil Medvedev in the 2026 Indian Wells final. With this win, Sinner has now won all Big Titles on hard courts.

Title tally Six Masters 1000 titles on hard courts Sinner's journey to this remarkable feat began in 2023 when he won his first Masters 1000 title in Toronto. In less than three years, the Italian has added five more hard-court trophies to his cabinet. He now has a total of six Masters 1000 titles, including those in Miami, Toronto, Cincinnati, Shanghai, and Paris. The BNP Paribas Open was his first title win of the year.

Milestone Third man with this feat Also lifting trophies at the Australian Open, the US Open, and ATP Finals, Sinner has now won all hard-court Big Titles. Federer and Djokovic are the only other men with this record. Federer completed the set at the 2014 Shanghai Masters, with Djokovic achieving it at the 2018 Cincinnati Open. The latter became the first player to win all nine Masters 1000 events.

Advertisement

Records More records for Sinner At 24 years and 200 days, Sinner is the youngest player to win all six ATP Masters 1000 events on hard courts, overtaking Andy Murray (29y 169d). According to ATP, the former is also the first Italian man to reach 100 Masters 1000 wins. As per Opta, Sinner is the second player to win each of his first six ATP Masters 1000 titles at six different events, joining Medvedev.

Advertisement

Do you know? 22 successive set wins Sinner has now won a whopping 22 successive sets at Masters 1000 events, the second-longest streak in history. Djokovic tops this tally, having won 24 consecutive sets in 2016.