Where Jannik Sinner stands in 'Big titles' race: Key stats

Title tally

Breaking down Sinner's Big Titles

Sinner has won a total of 15 Big Titles, as many as Alcaraz's. The Italian has now won eight of the nine Masters 1000 events. Notably, the 24-year-old won the Miami Masters twice. Sinner also won the 2024 and 2025 ATP Finals, defeating Taylor Fritz and Alcaraz in the two respective championship clashes. Besides, he owns four Grand Slam titles (Australian Open: 2024 and 2025; Wimbledon: 2025, and US Open: 2024).