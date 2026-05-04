Where Jannik Sinner stands in 'Big titles' race: Key stats
What's the story
Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner has leveled with rival Carlos Alcaraz in the 'Big Titles' race after claiming his fifth consecutive ATP Masters 1000 title at the 2026 Madrid Open. Sinner's win in the Madrid final over Alexander Zverev marked his 15th 'Big Title,' which includes Grand Slam titles, Masters 1000 honors, ATP Finals trophies, and Olympic singles gold medals. Notably, Sinner also became the first man to win five consecutive Masters 1000 events.
Title tally
Breaking down Sinner's Big Titles
Sinner has won a total of 15 Big Titles, as many as Alcaraz's. The Italian has now won eight of the nine Masters 1000 events. Notably, the 24-year-old won the Miami Masters twice. Sinner also won the 2024 and 2025 ATP Finals, defeating Taylor Fritz and Alcaraz in the two respective championship clashes. Besides, he owns four Grand Slam titles (Australian Open: 2024 and 2025; Wimbledon: 2025, and US Open: 2024).
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Sinner's consistency
According to ATP, Sinner has won a Big Title every 4.6 tournaments he has played in his career. He is only behind Novak Djokovic (3.3), Rafael Nadal (3.5), Alcaraz (3.9), and Roger Federer (4.4) on this tally.
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Who are the all-time leaders?
Serbian ace Novak Djokovic holds the record for winning the most Big Titles. He owns 72 such honors, including a record 24 Majors. Sinner and Alcaraz (15) are also behind Nadal (59), Federer (54), Pete Sampras (30), Andre Agassi (27), and Andy Murray (20).