Jannik Sinner sets multiple records with 2026 Indian Wells title

Jannik Sinner , the men's singles world number two, scripted history with his sixth ATP Masters 1000 title on hard courts. He achieved this feat after defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final of the 2026 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. The Italian tennis star won the match 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4). According to Opta, Sinner is also the youngest to win all six Masters 1000 hard-court titles.

Final How the final panned out Medvedev, who beat Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final, started by winning his first six points. Sinner took a medical timeout at 3-4 before the set went into the tie-break. He was 6-5 ahead and then won his second set point. In a thrilling second set, Sinner rallied back from 0-4 down in the tie-break. He won seven consecutive points to seal the match.

Milestone First man to achieve this massive feat Sinner had an incredible run at Indian Wells, defeating Dalibor Svrcina, Denis Shapovalov, Joao Fonseca, Learner Tien, and Alexander Zverev. He won the event without dropping a set. According to ATP, Sinner became the first man to claim successive Masters 1000 titles without conceding a set (since the series started in 1990). Sinner won the Paris Masters without losing a set last year.

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Hard-court set Sinner completes hard-court set With his Indian Wells triumph, Sinner became only the third man to win all six Masters 1000 hard-court titles, joining legends Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. Sinner's Masters 1000 hard-court titles - Indian Wells, Miami, Canada, Cincinnati, Shanghai, and Paris. Also lifting trophies at the Australian Open, the US Open, and the ATP Finals, the Italian has now won all hard-court Big Titles.

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