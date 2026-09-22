One-off T20I: India avoid historic upset versus Japan despite collapse

Hara Hinze took two wickets for 17 runs, while Takahashi claimed one for 13.

Abhishek Sharma was dismissed by Hara Hinze after mis-timing a slog sweep.

Takahashi deceived Sanju Samson with a flighted delivery that was caught at the mid-wicket boundary.

Benjamin Ito-Davis also got rid of Ishan Kishan, who tried to hit against the turn and ended up ballooning one to mid-off.