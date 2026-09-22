One-off T20I: India avoid historic upset versus Japan despite collapse
What's the story
Despite a shock batting collapse, the Indian cricket team defeated Japan in the historic one-off T20I at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Kanto. This was the first ever international game between these two sides. In a surprising turn of events, Japan's unheralded spinners stunned India's star-studded batting line-up. The rain-affected match saw the Indian team restricted to a mere 32 runs for the loss of four wickets in a five-over-a-side affair. The inclement weather left the pitch with underlying moisture, which proved beneficial for left-arm spinner Charlie Hara Hinze and off-spinner Ibrahim Takahashi. However, India later defended the total.
Match highlights
Japanese spinners shine in 5-over-a-side match
Hara Hinze took two wickets for 17 runs, while Takahashi claimed one for 13.
Abhishek Sharma was dismissed by Hara Hinze after mis-timing a slog sweep.
Takahashi deceived Sanju Samson with a flighted delivery that was caught at the mid-wicket boundary.
Benjamin Ito-Davis also got rid of Ishan Kishan, who tried to hit against the turn and ended up ballooning one to mid-off.
Performance analysis
Indian batters struggle to get going on tricky pitch
Shreyas Iyer managed to hit a boundary but the pitch proved difficult for Indian players to hit across the line.
The turn and slowness of the track contributed to their downfall, with no chance of recovery due to the shorter duration of the match.
The performance by Japanese spinners and skipper Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming was commendable as they understood conditions well at their home ground, where all their matches are played.