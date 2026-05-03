Jason Holder claims his 2nd four-fer in 50th IPL outing

Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Jason Holder rattled Punjab Kings (PBKS) with a four-wicket haul in Match 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Sunday. The match being held in Ahmedabad saw PBKS get reduced to 47/5 at one stage before they ended up getting 163/9. Holder took two wickets during PBKS's slump before coming back and finishing with two more.

Bowling Four wickets for the impressive Holder Introduced in the 7th over, right-arm pacer Holder dismissed Nehal Wadhera for a six-ball duck. He conceded just 4 runs in that over. In the 8th over, Holder got PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer's wicket and the former conceded only two runs. In the 11th over, Holder went for 9 runs. He came back in the 18th over and dismissed Marcus Stoinis and Xavier Bartlett.

Stats Holder gets to 60 IPL scalps from 50 matches Holder claimed 4/24 from his 4 overs. Notably, this is his 50th IPL appearance. He has raced to 60 wickets at an average of 26.18. This was his 2nd four-fer in the IPL. As per ESPNcricinfo, Holder is now the 2nd GT bowler with a four-wicket haul against PBKS. Sai Kishore was the first to do so (4/33 in IPL 2024).

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