Jasprit Bumrah breaks this IPL record of Dwayne Bravo: Stats

Jasprit Bumrah , the Mumbai Indians superstar, has become the second-highest wicket-taker among pacers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. He achieved this milestone with his only wicket against Gujarat Titans Riders in MI's IPL 2026 match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Bumrah broke the tie with Chennai Super Kings legend Dwayne Bravo, who finished with 183 scalps. Here are his stats.

Milestone achievements Bumrah only behind Bhuvneshwar Playing his 151st IPL game, all for MI, Bumrah has raced to 184 wickets at 22.88, as per ESPNcricinfo. His economy is 7.28 (4W: 3, 5W: 2). Bhuvneshwar Kumar (208) remains the only pacer with more IPL wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal (225), Sunil Narine (198), Piyush Chawla (192), and Ravichandran Ashwin (187) are the other bowlers with more IPL wickets than Bumrah.

Record-breaking feat MI's highest wicket-taker Previously, Bumrah surpassed Lasith Malinga to become MI's highest wicket-taker in IPL. Like Malinga, Bumrah has been a one-franchise player in the IPL since his debut in 2013. The Sri Lankan legend had retired with an impressive 170 wickets from 122 matches at an average of 19.79. Harbhajan Singh is the only other bowler with 100-plus IPL wickets for MI.

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Information Multiple fifers for MI As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah is the only player with multiple five-wicket hauls for MI in the IPL. His career-best returns for MI (5/10) came in 2022 against KKR. However, MI lost that match by 52 runs.

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