IPL 2026: All-round Mumbai Indians thrash Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad

Tilak Varma 's maiden IPL century guided Mumbai Indians (MI) to a massive 99-run victory against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. The match took place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, where MI posted a formidable total of 199/5 in their allotted overs. Varma's explosive innings played a crucial role in helping his team bounce back after four consecutive losses. In response, the Titans were all out for just 100.

Milestone achievement A record-equalling hundred for Varma Varma's innings was a masterclass in aggression and timing, as he scored an unbeaten 101 off just 45 balls. He hit eight fours and seven sixes during his innings, which helped MI recover from a difficult position at one stage. The young left-hander equaled the record for the fastest hundred by a Mumbai Indians player in IPL history. The record was previously held by former Sri Lankan great Sanath Jayasuriya, who smashed a 45-ball century for MI in IPL 2008.

Match dynamics Varma leads MI's recovery with explosive knock MI's innings saw Naman Dhir contribute a solid 45 off 32 balls, while debutant Danish Malewar and Quinton de Kock fell cheaply. Varma, who was on just 19 off 22 balls at one stage, took the attack to GT bowlers in the last six overs. His aggressive approach helped MI post a challenging total for the Gujarat Titans on a good batting surface at Narendra Modi Stadium.

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