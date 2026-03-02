Jasprit Bumrah averages 9.11 versus England in T20Is: Stats

India and England will lock horns in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. A high-voltage contest is on the cards as both these sides have some in-form players in their arsenal. One of them is India's pace-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. On this note, we dissect the speedster's T20I record against England.

Stats Bumrah has played five T20Is against WI According to ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah has played just five T20Is against the Brits. However, he has returned with nine wickets in these matches at a phenomenal average of 9.11. The tally also includes a jaw-dropping economy rate of 5.34. Bumrah has taken multiple wickets in four T20Is against England. One of these games saw him take three as well. He has gone wicket-less against England just once (T20Is).

Information Has Bumrah played a T20 WC game against England? Only one of Bumrah's T20I outings against England came in the World Cup. It was a semi-final of the 2024 edition, where the Brits were chasing 172 for victory. Bumrah claimed 2/12 in 2.4 overs as England were folded for just 103. Phil Salt and Jofra Archer were his victims that day.

