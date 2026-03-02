Jasprit Bumrah averages 9.11 versus England in T20Is: Stats
What's the story
India and England will lock horns in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. A high-voltage contest is on the cards as both these sides have some in-form players in their arsenal. One of them is India's pace-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. On this note, we dissect the speedster's T20I record against England.
Stats
Bumrah has played five T20Is against WI
According to ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah has played just five T20Is against the Brits. However, he has returned with nine wickets in these matches at a phenomenal average of 9.11. The tally also includes a jaw-dropping economy rate of 5.34. Bumrah has taken multiple wickets in four T20Is against England. One of these games saw him take three as well. He has gone wicket-less against England just once (T20Is).
Information
Has Bumrah played a T20 WC game against England?
Only one of Bumrah's T20I outings against England came in the World Cup. It was a semi-final of the 2024 edition, where the Brits were chasing 172 for victory. Bumrah claimed 2/12 in 2.4 overs as England were folded for just 103. Phil Salt and Jofra Archer were his victims that day.
Career
Here are his T20I numbers
Coming to his overall T20I stats, Bumrah has claimed 116 wickets from 93 T20Is at an average of 18.44. His economy rate is a stunning 6.53. In T20 WCs, the pacer has raced to 35 wickets from 24 matches at an average of 14.22. Bumrah's economy rate of 5.63 is the best among bowlers with at least 25 T20 World Cup wickets. His 2026 T20 WC tally reads nine wickets from six games (ER: 6.30).