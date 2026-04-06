Jasprit Bumrah averages 19.36 against RR in IPL: Stats

Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians will clash in Match 13 of IPL 2026 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on April 7. The Royals head into this match on the back of a thrilling final-ball win over Gujarat Titans. However, they will face the guile of a fired-up Jasprit Bumrah . Here's how he has fared against the Royals in the IPL.

Numbers Bumrah against RR in IPL Bumrah first played against the Royals in IPL 2014. The right-arm seamer has taken 19 wickets from 15 matches at an incredible average of 19.36. His economy rate reads 6.34, and the tally includes a four-wicket haul (BBM: 4/20). Bumrah has the sixth-most wickets against RR in the IPL, with Amit Mishra leading the pile (31).

Information Bumrah tops this list According to ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah's economy rate of 6.34 against RR is the lowest among bowlers with 15-plus wickets. Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal are the only other bowlers

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