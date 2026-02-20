How Jasprit Bumrah has fared against SA in T20Is: Stats
What's the story
Defending champions India will face South Africa in their first Super 8 encounter at the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. It will be a rematch of the 2024 final, where India made a remarkable comeback to beat the Proteas. Jasprit Bumrah, who bowled a spell for the ages, will be pivotal for India this time too. Here's his T20I record against SA.
Stats
Numbers versus SA in T20Is
Bumrah played his first T20I against South Africa in the 2018 Johannesburg game. He went wicketless in that encounter. In six T20Is against the Proteas, the right-arm speedster has taken seven wickets at an average of 24. His tally includes an economy rate of 7.3. Bumrah's best T20I returns against SA came in December 2025 (2/17 in Cuttack and Ahmedabad).
Final
Incredible spell in the final
Bumrah's most important spell against the Proteas came in the 2024 T20 World Cup final. He took 2/18 as SA fell seven runs short of chasing 177. He bowled a tight over, taking Marco Jansen's wicket, after SA required just 26 runs off 24 balls to win. Bumrah earlier dismissed opener Reeza Hendricks back in the second over.