Jay Shah re-elected unopposed as ICC Chair: Details here
What's the story
Jay Shah has been re-elected unopposed as the chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC). The decision was made during a Board meeting in Bali, where members stressed the need for continuity and stability within the organization. His first three-year term will end in December 2027, after which he will begin his second term, which will conclude in December 2030.
Leadership endorsement
ICC issues statement on Shah's re-election
The ICC said the decision to re-elect Shah reflects the Board's faith in his leadership.
It also ensures continuity at a crucial time for cricket, with global expansion and commercial development being key parts of its strategic roadmap.
The sport is also gearing up for its Olympic return at Los Angeles 2028 and has recently unveiled an expanded long-term tournament calendar to boost participation and development opportunities.
Future plans
Shah honored to be re-elected ICC Chair
Accepting the endorsement, Shah said he is honored to be re-elected as ICC Chair.
He said he is committed to working with members to promote cricket's global interests.
"I have always believed that cricket's greatest strength lies in its ability to bring people together," he added.
"With the support of the Board and our Members, our focus will be on turning ambition into action."
Commercial dynamics
Richard Thompson backs Shah's reappointment
Richard Thompson, the ECB Chair, also commented on Shah's reappointment.
He said balancing cricket's traditions with opportunities from innovation and changing commercial dynamics will be crucial in the coming years.
"The ICC has an important role to play in bringing Members together to shape this future and establish a sustainable direction for international cricket," he added.