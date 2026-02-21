Jemimah Rodrigues completes 2,500 WT20I runs with 59 vs Australia

Jemimah Rodrigues has joined an elite club of Indian women cricketers by completing 2,500 runs in Women's T20 Internationals. She achieved this milestone during the third and final match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval . Before her innings, Rodrigues had scored 2,492 runs in 104 innings. Rodrigues played a 59-run knock in the game, taking her tally past the 2,500-run mark. Here are her stats.

Knock A fine hand from Rodrigues Rodrigues arrived at three after opener Shafali Verma's early dismissal for 19. She joined forces with the other opener, Smriti Mandhana, as the duo tormented the Aussies with a brilliant partnership. The two batters added 121 runs that helped India post a challenging total of 176/6 in their allotted overs. Rodrigues was eventually dismissed in the final over. Meanwhile, Mandhana scored 82 runs to power the visitors.

Record achievement Rodrigues joins these names Rodrigues achieved the 2,500-run mark in her 118th WT20I match. The batter made a brilliant 46-ball 59 in the game with the help of four fours. She has now raced to 2,551 runs at 30.73 (105 innings). This was her 15th WT20I fifty. Her strike rate reads 117.66. Versus Australia, Rodrigues has amassed 419 runs from 25 matches at 19.04. This was her second fifty against them.

