Jemimah Rodrigues breaks this WPL record of Smriti Mandhana: Details 

Jemimah Rodrigues has become the youngest captain in Women's Premier League (WPL) history. At just 25 years and 127 days, she accomplished the milestone in Delhi Capitals' WPL 2026 opener against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. She has taken over the leadership from Meg Lanning. Meanwhile, the previous record was held by Smriti Mandhana, who became the captain at 26 years and 230 days during WPL's inaugural season in 2023.

Leadership transition Jemimah's enthusiasm for new role Jemimah, who won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in their WPL 2026 match at DY Patil Sports Academy, expressed her excitement about taking on this new responsibility. "Hundred per cent, DY Patil is always special for me. I made my Test debut here, won my first World Cup here, and now I'm leading Delhi for the first time on this ground - so it means a lot," she said after winning the toss.

Captaining journey Jemimah's experience and team support Jemimah has been leading her state side since she was 16, which has helped her a lot in this new role. "I really enjoy leading. Responsibility brings the best out of me, and my team has taken a lot of pressure off me," she said. The Delhi Capitals squad for the match against Mumbai Indians included Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Marizanne Kapp, Lizelle Lee as overseas players with Nandini Sharma making her debut.