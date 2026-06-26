'Can't be defensive...': Jemimah Rodrigues ahead of Australia clash
What's the story
Ahead of India's crucial ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Australia, Jemimah Rodrigues has urged her teammates to be aggressive. She said India need to match Australia's intensity across phases. "The thing about Australia is that they never let you settle. They are always attacking, always putting pressure," Jemimah told JioStar. This will be a must-win clash for India, who have already lost to South Africa.
Game strategy
Execution will be key, says Jemimah
Ahead of the match, Jemimah stressed that to do well against Australia, one can't be defensive. "You must dominate and take the game to them, and our team enjoys that challenge," she said. The batter also highlighted the importance of matching Australia's intensity and staying ahead in the game. She added that execution will be key on match day but backed her team's experience against Australia to deliver under pressure.
Team spirit
Skipper Harmanpreet backs her team
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur also backed her team's ability to take on the Aussies. She pointed out their recent WT20I series win in Australia as proof of their potential. "It's not that after Alyssa Healy's retirement, Australia have become weaker. They are still a very strong side," said Harmanpreet while acknowledging Australia's depth and quality cricketers despite one player leaving the team.
Match focus
Not thinking much about the opposition
Harmanpreet said her team will concentrate on its own strengths rather than Australia's formidable reputation. "We know Australia have great cricketers. They have world-class players in every department," she said. The captain stressed that they don't spend too much time thinking about the opposition but focus on their own skills and how to execute them under pressure for a win.
Scenario
How India can reach semi-finals
From Group A, top-placed Australia have nearly reached the semis, winning their four matches. India, South Africa, and Bangladesh are fighting for the remaining spot. Both India and SA currently have six points and a game remaining. While SA have a relatively easier opponents, India are up against the mighty Australians. Notably, Net Run Rate will come into play if both India and SA win their remaining fixtures. And India (+2.268) are ahead of SA (+0.734) in that battle