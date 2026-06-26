'Can't be defensive...': Jemimah Rodrigues ahead of Australia clash

Game strategy

Execution will be key, says Jemimah

Ahead of the match, Jemimah stressed that to do well against Australia, one can't be defensive. "You must dominate and take the game to them, and our team enjoys that challenge," she said. The batter also highlighted the importance of matching Australia's intensity and staying ahead in the game. She added that execution will be key on match day but backed her team's experience against Australia to deliver under pressure.