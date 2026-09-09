Jessica Pegula reaches third successive US Open semi-final: Key stats
What's the story
Jessica Pegula staged a remarkable comeback to defeat 26th seed Emma Navarro in the 2026 US Open quarter-final. The match, played at a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium, saw Pegula win 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 after two hours and 21 minutes. The American star reached this stage at the US Open for the third successive year. Here are the key stats.
Match details
How the match panned out
Navarro controlled the exchanges in the first, breaking Pegula twice. She then took the opener 6-3.
The second set saw Pegula fight back, trading breaks before finally edging ahead 6-4.
Navarro broke early in the decider, but Pegula responded to break for 4-2. She held firm from there, sealing the set 6-3.
Both Pegula (93) and Navarro (94) had a win percentage of over 90 on their first serves. The former converted five of her 12 break points.
Journey
Pegula's third US Open semis appearance
As mentioned, Pegula reached her third successive US Open semi-final. She was the runner-up in 2024 before exiting the semi-final the next year.
Overall, Pegula qualified for her fourth Grand Slam semi-final. She is 28-9 at the US Open and 61-30 at Majors.
According to Opta, Pegula became the first player in the Open Era to reach her first four career Grand Slam semi-finals after turning 30.
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Form in 2026
Pegula is now 50-12 in the ongoing season, including two titles. Before the US Open, the world number three lost the Cincinnati Open final to Coco Gauff.
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Head-to-head record; next opponent
The win improved Pegula's head-to-head record against Navarro to 5-0, with three of those victories coming in three sets. Pegula will now face Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals. She trails 4-9 in their WTA head-to-head record.