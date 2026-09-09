Jessica Pegula reaches third successive US Open semi-final: Key stats

Navarro controlled the exchanges in the first, breaking Pegula twice. She then took the opener 6-3.

The second set saw Pegula fight back, trading breaks before finally edging ahead 6-4.

Navarro broke early in the decider, but Pegula responded to break for 4-2. She held firm from there, sealing the set 6-3.

Both Pegula (93) and Navarro (94) had a win percentage of over 90 on their first serves. The former converted five of her 12 break points.