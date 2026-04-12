Jitesh Sharma gets past 1,000 IPL runs: Key stats 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru dasher Jitesh Sharma has raced past 1,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . The wicketkeeper-batter attained the milestone in the IPL 2026 affair against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Jitesh, who is RCB's vice-captain, has emerged as one of the best Indian finishers in the league. Here we decode his stats.

Information Jitesh scores 10 runs versus MI Jitesh, who walked out to bat at number 5, scored a 9-ball 10 against MI. He smashed a solitary four. Trent Boult dismissed him in the 20th over. RCB scored 240/4 in their 20 overs.

Stats A look at Jitesh's journey in the IPL Jitesh made his IPL debut in 2022 with Punjab Kings. He went on to serve the team for three seasons before RCB bought him for a staggering ₹11 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Coming to his numbers, the keeper-batter owns 1,006 runs from 59 games (50 innings) at an average of 23.95, as per ESPNcricinfo. He owns one IPL fifty.

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Feat Jitesh only behind Klaasen Over 950 of Jitesh's IPL runs have come as a designated keeper. His strike rate in this regard is a healthy 156-plus. Among batters with at least 900 IPL runs as a designated gloveman, only Heinrich Klaasen (165-plus) has a better strike rate. The 32-year-old has played just three IPL games as a non-keeper, scoring 50 runs.

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