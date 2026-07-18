Joe Root averages 46.6 at Lord's in ODIs: Key stats 

As per ESPNcricinfo, Root has played 11 ODIs at Lord's, also known as the 'Mecca of Cricket.'

The batting talisman has scored 466 runs in these games at an average of 46.6 and a strike rate of 80.06.

The tally includes four scores of 50 or more. There have also been four instances of Root being dismissed for 11 or fewer at this venue.