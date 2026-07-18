Joe Root averages 46.6 at Lord's in ODIs: Key stats
What's the story
India and England will clash in the third and final ODI of their series at Lord's on Sunday. The series is currently tied at 1-1, making the upcoming affair a series decider. After losing the opening game, England won the second ODI, thanks to Joe Root's unbeaten 99, which leveled the series. On this note, we look at Root's ODI numbers at Lord's.
Stats
Three scores of 50 or more
As per ESPNcricinfo, Root has played 11 ODIs at Lord's, also known as the 'Mecca of Cricket.'
The batting talisman has scored 466 runs in these games at an average of 46.6 and a strike rate of 80.06.
The tally includes four scores of 50 or more. There have also been four instances of Root being dismissed for 11 or fewer at this venue.
Information
Root owns a Lord's ODI hundred versus India
Root's only ODI ton at Lord's came against none other than India. It was a 116-ball 113* in 2018. The batter's only other outing against India here resulted in a 21-ball 11 in 2022.
Career
Golden run in 2026
As per ESPNcricinfo, Root has batted five times in ODIs this year, crossing the 60-run mark in each of these games.
England's highest run-getter in the format, Root has overall scored a total of 7,752 runs at an impressive average of 50.66 (100s: 20, 50s: 47).
Across 27 games versus India, Root owns 1,026 runs at 51.3.