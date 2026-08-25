Joe Root 'hacked off' over Brydon Carse's nightclub incident
What's the story
England cricket captain Joe Root has expressed his disappointment over the recent nightclub incident involving fast bowler Brydon Carse. The incident, which saw Carse being handcuffed outside a Derby nightclub, has led to an investigation by the Cricket Regulator. Root said he was "really hacked off" and "really disappointed" by the whole affair.
Squad changes
Carse dropped from 2nd Test
Carse has been dropped from the England squad for the second Test against Pakistan, starting Thursday. He was replaced by Sonny Baker.
"Brydon Carse will no longer be available for selection for the Second Men's Rothesay Test Match while this investigation is ongoing and the full facts are obtained," read an official statement from the board.
Despite not playing in the first Test, which England won by an innings and 103 runs, this incident has caused a major stir within the team.
Player welfare
Root speaks on Carse
Root revealed he had spoken to Carse after the incident and his main concern was for him as a person.
He said, "I don't think I'm speaking out of turn by saying he's very upset, very apologetic, and understands his actions."
The England captain stressed that such incidents are not isolated but rather part of a pattern of "stupid mistakes" away from the game.
Cultural concerns
England's drinking culture under scrutiny
The incident has once again put the spotlight on the England team's drinking culture.
Root had previously said there would be no midnight curfews in the team, encouraging his players to act like responsible adults.
In June, Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were involved in a nightclub incident that led to their suspension for one game.
Root admitted that the recent past hasn't been "a good look" and it's up to players to regain public trust.