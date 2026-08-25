Joe Root 'hacked off' over Brydon Carse's nightclub incident

Carse has been dropped from the England squad for the second Test against Pakistan, starting Thursday. He was replaced by Sonny Baker.

"Brydon Carse will no longer be available for selection for the Second Men's Rothesay Test Match while this investigation is ongoing and the full facts are obtained," read an official statement from the board.

Despite not playing in the first Test, which England won by an innings and 103 runs, this incident has caused a major stir within the team.