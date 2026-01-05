Ashes: Joe Root equals Ricky Ponting with 41st Test ton

Joe Root , the England batting talisman, has equaled Australian legend Ricky Ponting 's record of 41 Test centuries. The achievement came on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth and final Ashes Test at Sydney Cricket Ground. This was his second hundred of the series, which took the Brits past 300 while batting first. Root, who resumed the day at an overnight score of 72*, continued the good work. Here we look at his stats.

Milestone Root's journey to his 41st Test century Batting first in the contest, England were reeling at 57/3 when Root and Harry Brook (84) steadied the ship and helped England finish Day 1 at 211/3. The duo added 169 runs in partnership before Brook departed. Root took England forward with a further 94-run stand with Jamie Smith (46). Root took 146 balls to complete his century. He became the second batter after Australia's Travis Head to complete two tons in the ongoing series.

Record Root only behind these names The record for most centuries in Test cricket is held by Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 51 centuries in his career. He is followed by South Africa's Jacques Kallis with 45 hundreds. Root and Ponting now share the third place with 41 tons each. Despite not scoring a single century in his previous Ashes tours of Australia, Root has now scored two in five matches during the ongoing series.