Joe Root has three ODI tons against India: Stats
What's the story
After winning the T20I leg 4-0, hosts England are set to challenge India in the three-match ODI series, starting today. Edgbaston in Birmingham will host the opener, before the series moves to Sophia Gardens and Lord's. While India boast a sturdy batting line-up, England will rely on the experience of Joe Root. Notably, Root averages over 42 against India in the format.
Numbers
Numbers against India
Root made his ODI debut against India in January 2013.
According to ESPNcricinfo, he has amassed 851 runs from 25 ODIs at an average of 42.55 against England in the format. His tally includes 3 tons and 4 half-centuries.
Root's highest ODI score against India came in 2018 during the Lord's fixture. He scored an unbeaten 118, powering England to victory.
Information
Home vs away
Each of Root's three ODI tons against India have come at home. In 12 home ODIs against India, the English batter has racked up 441 runs at an average of 44.1. He also averages 45.22 against India away from home.
Information
Fourth-most ODI runs for England against India
According to ESPNcricinfo, Root currently has the fourth-most runs for England against India in ODI cricket. He is only behind Ian Bell (1,163), Kevin Pietersen (1,138), and Paul Collingwood (866).
Career
A look at his career
Root has been among England's most prolific batters. He is England's highest run-scorer in both ODIs and Tests.
From 189 ODIs (178 innings), the English batter has scored 7,577 runs at an average of 49.52. He owns 20 tons and 45 half-centuries.
Eoin Morgan is the only other English batter to have scored more than 6,000 runs in the format (6,957).