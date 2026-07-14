Joe Root has three ODI tons against India: Stats

Root made his ODI debut against India in January 2013.

According to ESPNcricinfo, he has amassed 851 runs from 25 ODIs at an average of 42.55 against England in the format. His tally includes 3 tons and 4 half-centuries.

Root's highest ODI score against India came in 2018 during the Lord's fixture. He scored an unbeaten 118, powering England to victory.