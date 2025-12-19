Ashes: Jofra Archer backs fifer with maiden Test fifty

England pacer Jofra Archer played a pivotal role in reviving England's hopes in the ongoing third Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval. He put up a record ninth-wicket partnership with his skipper Ben Stokes . The duo's 106-run stand helped England reach 286/10 in their first innings, reducing Australia's lead to 85 runs. Archer brought up his maiden Test fifty during his stay. Notably, he had claimed five wickets in the first innings.

Strategic alliance Stokes and Archer revive England's hopes England were reeling at 168/8 when Archer arrived to bat on Day 2. He joined forces with Stokes, and the duo frustrated the hosts with a defiant partnership. The duo resumed their innings on Day 3 with England at 213/8, still trailing by 158 runs with two wickets in hand. They pushed England past 270 before Stokes departed for 83. Archer, meanwhile, went down as the last batter.

Milestone achievement Archer's maiden Test half-century Archer, who reached his maiden Test half-century off 97 balls, had hit veteran spinner Nathan Lyon for six during his stay. He also smashed five fours en route to his 51 off 105 balls - his seventh fifty in First-Class cricket. This knock took him to 265 runs from 18 Tests at 11.04. He also owns 59 wickets at 30.44 (5W: 4). He claimed 5/53 in the first innings of the ongoing game.

Information Archer only behind Broad As per ESPNcricinfo, Archer became the fourth Englishman to score a Test fifty Down Under while batting at 10 or lower. The only England batter with a higher score than Archer on this list is Stuart Broad, who made 56 at number 10 in the 2017 Melbourne affair.