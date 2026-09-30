John Campbell hammers 65-ball ODI ton against India: Key stats

Unlike the first ODI, Campbell found boundaries consistently in the initial overs.

While Carty departed, Campbell smashed 3 fours and a six in the seventh over bowled by Prasidh Krishna.

The Windies opener brought up his half-century off just 29 balls in the next over.

With his flying start, WI were 96/1 by 10 overs. Campbell was batting on 69 (39) at that time.