John Campbell hammers 65-ball ODI ton against India: Key stats
What's the story
After scoring 62 in the series opener, West Indies opener John Campbell smashed a fine century against India at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. After Indian captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field in the 2nd ODI, Campbell showed his incredible counter-attack. He added 110 runs with skipper Shai Hope after Keacy Carty departed early. This was Campbell's second ODI ton.
Knock
Flying start from Campbell
Unlike the first ODI, Campbell found boundaries consistently in the initial overs.
While Carty departed, Campbell smashed 3 fours and a six in the seventh over bowled by Prasidh Krishna.
The Windies opener brought up his half-century off just 29 balls in the next over.
With his flying start, WI were 96/1 by 10 overs. Campbell was batting on 69 (39) at that time.
Landmarks
Fastest ODI ton for WI against India
As mentioned, Campbell reached his second century in the format.
According to Cricbuzz, this is now the fastest ODI ton for West Indies against India (by balls). The previous fastest was by Ricardo Powell (72 balls in Singapore, 1999).
Overall, Campbell recorded the fifth-fastest century for the Windies (by balls) in ODIs. Brian Lara tops this list (45 balls vs Bangladesh, Dhaka, 1999).