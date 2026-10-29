John Campbell hammers his sixth Test fifty: Key stats
What's the story
West Indies bounced back on Day 2 of the ongoing 1st Test against Bangladesh at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Bangladesh, who resumed at 213/3 on Day 2, suffered an untimely collapse. They perished for 272 in 97.4 overs. In response, the Windies were 134/4 (48 overs) when bad light stopped play. Opener John Campbell scored a whirlwind fifty before stumps.
Knock
Campbell scores 78-ball 54
WI had a steady start, losing Brandon King in the fifth over. Campbell and Tagenarine Chanderpaul then steadied the ship with a 61-run stand.
Campbell, who raced to his half-century, then fell to Hasan Mahmud before WI's 100-run mark. He scored 54 off 78 balls (6 fours and 2 sixes).
His dismissal left WI at 90/2 in 30.1 overs.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
According to Cricinfo, Campbell completed his sixth half-century in Test cricket. He also owns a ton that came last year.
In 31 Tests (60 innings), the Windies opener has racked up 1,492 runs at an average of 28.15.
This was his second Test fifty against Bangladesh. He owns 270 runs from five Tests at 38.57 in this regard.
Information
Closing in on 6,500 FC runs
Campbell is closing in on 6,500 runs in First-Class cricket. In 112 red-ball games, the Windies batter has compiled 6,462 runs at an average of around 32. This was his 30th half-century in the format.