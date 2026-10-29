John Campbell hammers his sixth Test fifty: Key stats

WI had a steady start, losing Brandon King in the fifth over. Campbell and Tagenarine Chanderpaul then steadied the ship with a 61-run stand.

Campbell, who raced to his half-century, then fell to Hasan Mahmud before WI's 100-run mark. He scored 54 off 78 balls (6 fours and 2 sixes).

His dismissal left WI at 90/2 in 30.1 overs.