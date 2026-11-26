'Captain is the main man': John Wright advises Shubman Gill
What's the story
John Wright, former Team India head coach, has shared some valuable advice for current Test captain Shubman Gill. Speaking at an event marking 100 years of unity through sport, Wright stressed the importance of leadership in cricket. He said, "Captain is the main man," highlighting how a strong leader can shape a team's success. This comes ahead of India's 2nd Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.
Leadership impact
Coach-player dynamics
Wright's tenure as head coach was marked by his successful partnership with the then-captain Sourav Ganguly.
The duo transformed Team India into a formidable force on the international stage in the early 2000s.
Their bond was instrumental in shaping the team's strategy and approach, proving that a strong captain-coach relationship can significantly influence a team's performance.
Captaincy evolution
Gill's captaincy journey
Gill, who was appointed as India's Test captain after Rohit Sharma decided to move on from Test cricket, has been steadily stepping into his new role.
He has already led India on tours to England, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand.
With a mixed run so far, Gill should establish himself as the strongest and loudest voice in the changeroom, according to Wright.
Nostalgic reflections
Wright's thoughts on IPL coaching landscape
Wright reminisced about his time with the Indian cricket team and how they are now making their mark in IPL coaching.
He said, "Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) will be with Sourav at Delhi Capitals, Zaheer Khan is with CSK, and L Balaji with the India A team now. But Sourav is Sourav."
This nostalgia serves as a reminder of the potential that lies in strong leadership, something Gill has yet to fully realize in his captaincy journey.