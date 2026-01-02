Crystal Palace set to announce Brennan Johnson signing: Details here

Crystal Palace are set to officially announce the signing of Welsh forward Brennan Johnson from Tottenham Hotspur . The move, which is a club-record £35 million deal, was finalized on Friday. Johnson's transfer will break the previous record fee paid by Palace, which was £27 million for Liverpool striker Christian Benteke in 2016. Notably, the forward is set to be included in Palace's squad for their upcoming Premier League clash against Newcastle United. Here's more.

Career trajectory Johnson's journey and limited playtime at Spurs this season The 24-year-old forward joined Tottenham from Nottingham Forest in a £47.5 million deal in 2023. He was instrumental in Spurs's Europa League victory last season, scoring the winning goal and ending their 17-year trophy drought. However, under the management of Thomas Frank this season, Johnson's playing time has been restricted. He scored four goals in 22 appearances, including two in the Premier League from 16 matches.

Transfer decision Johnson's transfer to Palace over Bournemouth Despite interest from Bournemouth, Johnson has opted for a move to Selhurst Park. The Cherries were looking for a replacement for Manchester City target Antoine Semenyo. However, after talks with Palace boss Oliver Glasner on Thursday, Johnson was persuaded to join the Eagles instead of heading to Bournemouth, as per BBC Sport.