Jomel Warrican: Second Windies left-arm spinner with 100 Test wickets

Warrican's 41 overs in Bangladesh's first innings resulted in four wickets and seven maidens as the Tigers posted 386/10 despite once reeling at 184/7.

The visitors declared their second innings at 398/6, setting Bangladesh a daunting target of 369.

Their chase started poorly with Warrican trapping both openers cheaply.

Towhid Hridoy (82) became his milestone victim as the hosts were 184/4 before bad light intervened and forced an early end.

Warrican bowled 18 overs on the final day, finishing with 3/44.