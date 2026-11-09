Jomel Warrican: Second Windies left-arm spinner with 100 Test wickets
What's the story
Jomel Warrican has scripted history by becoming just the second left-arm spinner to complete 100 Test wickets for West Indies. The record-breaking feat came during the second Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet, which ended in a draw on Monday. Entering the game with 93 wickets under his belt, Warrican claimed a four-fer in his first outing before trapping three more batters on the final day. Here are further details.
Spells
Two fine spells from the spinner
Warrican's 41 overs in Bangladesh's first innings resulted in four wickets and seven maidens as the Tigers posted 386/10 despite once reeling at 184/7.
The visitors declared their second innings at 398/6, setting Bangladesh a daunting target of 369.
Their chase started poorly with Warrican trapping both openers cheaply.
Towhid Hridoy (82) became his milestone victim as the hosts were 184/4 before bad light intervened and forced an early end.
Warrican bowled 18 overs on the final day, finishing with 3/44.
Stats
Warrican joins Valentine on this list
As mentioned, Warrican became only the second left-arm spinner with 100 Test scalps in WI colors.
He has joined the legendary Alf Valentine, who finished his career with 139 wickets, as per Cricinfo.
Sulieman Benn (87) is the only other left-arm spinner with 40-plus scalps for WI.
Overall, Warrican is now among the seven Caribbean spinners with a century of Test scalps.
Stats
Here are the key stats
With 16 wickets at 16.50, Warrican walked away with the Player-of-the-Series award as WI prevailed 1-0.
This includes a fifer and two four-wicket hauls across four innings.
Across 27 Tests, the Windies spinner has raced to 100 wickets at an average of 27.72.
His tally includes four five-wicket hauls, eight four-fers, and a match haul of 10 wickets.
76 of his wickets have come in 15 Tests in Asia at an average of 22.44.