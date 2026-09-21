Jonathan Trott appointed England Lions head coach for winter tours
What's the story
Former England international Jonathan Trott has been appointed as the head coach of England Lions for their upcoming winter tours to the Caribbean, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. He takes over from Andrew Flintoff, who had stepped down in early August. Trott previously served as Afghanistan's head coach until this year's ICC T20 World Cup and has since held several short-term coaching roles with Ireland and Glamorgan.
Coaching aspirations
Trott delighted at new role
According to Cricinfo, Trott played 22 matches for England Lions in his career. He expressed his excitement at taking on this new role.
He said he was "delighted" and "hugely excited" about the opportunity.
Trott also credited the Lions program for playing an "important part" in his journey to becoming an all-format international cricketer.
The ECB confirmed Trott's appointment on Monday after he led the Lions to two recent T20 victories against Sri Lanka.
Endorsement
ECB performance director Ed Barney backs Trott
ECB performance director Ed Barney endorsed Trott's appointment, calling him "Jonathan Trott is an outstanding coach who has a proven record in international cricket."
He said he was "delighted" that Trott had agreed to lead the Lions program during a busy winter.
Barney emphasized the focus on 50-over cricket ahead of next year's World Cup in southern Africa and highlighted Trott's coaching expertise as invaluable for players looking to progress their careers.
Information
A look at Trott's career
Trott represented England in 52 Tests, 68 ODIs, and seven T20Is between 2007 and 2015. Scoring 13 tons, Trott played a key role as England retained the Ashes in Australia in 2010/11. He was also part of England's top-ranked side in 2011.