Jonathan Trott appointed England Lions head coach for winter tours

According to Cricinfo, Trott played 22 matches for England Lions in his career. He expressed his excitement at taking on this new role.

He said he was "delighted" and "hugely excited" about the opportunity.

Trott also credited the Lions program for playing an "important part" in his journey to becoming an all-format international cricketer.

The ECB confirmed Trott's appointment on Monday after he led the Lions to two recent T20 victories against Sri Lanka.