Lord's Test, England's Jordan Cox slams 55 versus Pakistan: Stats
What's the story
Jordan Cox scored a crucial knock of 55 off 105 balls against Pakistan in the 2nd Test at Lord's. Cox arrived to bat on Day 1 when England were 21/1. Thereafter, the hosts became 26/2 and 36/3. Cox and Harry Brook added 41 runs before the former also stitched 43 runs with Dan Lawrence and another 67 alongside Jamie Smith. Here are further details.
Knock
Cox chips in with the bat
On a rain-hit Day, England headed to lunch being 80/4 with Cox being unscathed on 27 off 29 balls.
In the 2nd session, England added 100 runs for the loss of one wicket.
It was the partnership between Cox and Smith which helped England fightback.
Cox completed his fifty and put on a quality stand with Smith.
Shortly after tea, Khurram Shahzad dismissed Cox.
Runs
2nd fifty in England colors for Cox
Cox's knock was laced with 7 fours.
His 55 comes after a well made 73 in the 1st match at Headingley, Leeds.
In three matches, Cox has amassed 180 runs from 4 innings at 45 (50s: 2).
Before this series, he managed scores worth 27 and 25 versus New Zealand.
As per Cricinfo, Cox now has 4,270 runs in First-Class cricket. From 66 matches (104 innings), he owns 16 fifties (100s: 12).
Do you know?
Cox joins Pope on this list
As per Cricbuzz, Cox is now the first England No. 3 batter since Ollie Pope versus West Indies in 2024 to score consecutive 50-plus scores.