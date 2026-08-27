Lord's Test, England's Jordan Cox slams 55 versus Pakistan: Stats

On a rain-hit Day, England headed to lunch being 80/4 with Cox being unscathed on 27 off 29 balls.

In the 2nd session, England added 100 runs for the loss of one wicket.

It was the partnership between Cox and Smith which helped England fightback.

Cox completed his fifty and put on a quality stand with Smith.

Shortly after tea, Khurram Shahzad dismissed Cox.