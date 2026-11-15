Adelaide ODI: Cox, Jacks power England with half-centuries over Australia

Opting to bowl first, Australia struck early as Xavier Bartlett dismissed Ben Duckett for just nine runs.

However, England's Banton (121) and Root (62) struck back with a massive 137-run partnership for the second wicket.

Meanwhile, the visitors were well placed at 212/4 when Cox and Jacks joined forces.

They then shared an impressive 102-run partnership off just 70 balls, taking their side past 300.

Their efforts meant England finished at 355/6.