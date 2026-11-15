Adelaide ODI: Cox, Jacks power England with half-centuries over Australia
What's the story
England posted a formidable total of 355/6 while batting first against Australia in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval. The innings was anchored by a scintillating century from Tom Banton and half-centuries from Joe Root, Jordan Cox, and Will Jacks. Notably, Cox and Jacks aced the finisher's role to power the Brits past 350. The latter also went past 1,000 ODI runs during his stay. Here are further details.
Match progress
Banton and Root's partnership set the tone for England
Opting to bowl first, Australia struck early as Xavier Bartlett dismissed Ben Duckett for just nine runs.
However, England's Banton (121) and Root (62) struck back with a massive 137-run partnership for the second wicket.
Meanwhile, the visitors were well placed at 212/4 when Cox and Jacks joined forces.
They then shared an impressive 102-run partnership off just 70 balls, taking their side past 300.
Their efforts meant England finished at 355/6.
Information
Cox's second ODI fifty
Cox played a quick knock of 67 off just 49 balls, including six fours and a six. As per Cricinfo, this was his second fifty in his 10-match ODI career, which powered him to 234 runs at 26 (SR: 106.84). Cox has played just six List A games outside ODIs.
Jacks
1,000 ODI runs for Jacks
Meanwhile, Jacks remained unbeaten on a brisk 54 off just 40 deliveries with four boundaries and a six.
This knock powered him past 1,000 ODI runs. He now owns 1,009 runs from 35 matches at an average of 37.37.
This was his seventh fifty, and a third one across seven innings versus the Aussies.
Jacks has completed 235 runs against Australia at 39.16.