SA's Jordan Hermann sets record with ton on ODI debut
What's the story
South Africa batter Jordan Hermann celebrated his ODI debut with a special and historic century. Hermann smashed 150 off 126 balls in the 1st ODI against Namibia in Windhoek. He added a 190-run stand with Tony de Zorzi after Connor Esterhuizen departed early. According to Cricinfo, Hermann now has the joint-highest score for a batter on ODI debut.
Knock
Hermann makes a mark with century
SA had a steady start after being asked to bat. They lost Esterhuizen in the seventh over, with Ruben Trumpelmann striking.
Hermann and de Zorzi dominated the Namibia bowling attack thereafter, adding 190 off 166 balls.
Propelling SA toward 200, the former reached his ton off 93 balls. Although de Zorzi departed after the drinks break, Hermann added another 59 runs with Dewald Brevis.
Milestone
Joint-highest score on ODI debut
Hermann's 150 off 126 balls were laced with 17 fours and 3 sixes.
As mentioned, he now has the joint-highest score on ODI debut, along wth his own teammate Matthew Breetzke. The latter also scored 150 against New Zealand last year.
Overall, this was Hermann's fifth century in List A cricket. He raced past 1,200 runs in the format.