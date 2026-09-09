SA's Jordan Hermann sets record with ton on ODI debut

SA had a steady start after being asked to bat. They lost Esterhuizen in the seventh over, with Ruben Trumpelmann striking.

Hermann and de Zorzi dominated the Namibia bowling attack thereafter, adding 190 off 166 balls.

Propelling SA toward 200, the former reached his ton off 93 balls. Although de Zorzi departed after the drinks break, Hermann added another 59 runs with Dewald Brevis.