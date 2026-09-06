T20I Tri-Series final: SA's Jordan Hermann slams 53 versus Zimabwe
What's the story
South Africa cricket team batter Jordan Hermann scored a fine half-century against Zimbabwe in the 2026 T20I Tri-Series final on Sunday at Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek. Hermann, who replaced an injured Lhuan-dre Pretorius up the order, scored a 29-ball 53 for his side. He shared a solid 84-run stand for the 1st wicket alongside Connor Esterhuizen. However, both players fell in quick succession.
Knock
A superb effort from Hermann's blade
Hermann and Esterhuizen were off and running from the start, piling up 67 runs in the 1st six overs.
Hermann led the way with a 20-ball 42 in this phase.
In the 6th over, he smashed Kundai Matigimu for 3 successive fours.
Hermann then completed his fifty in the 8th over before Zimbabwe removed his partner.
In the 10th over, Brad Evans dismissed Hermann.
Runs
Maiden T20I fifty for Hermann
Hermann's knock of 53 was laced with 8 fours and a six.
Playing his 6th T20I for South Africa, Hermann smashed his maiden fifty.
Before this, his scores in this series read 7, 20, 28 and 1*.
Hermann now owns 109 runs at 27.25.
Overall in 20 overs cricket, he has amassed 1,944 runs from 79 matches at 31.86.
He recorded his 11th fifty (100s: 2), as per Cricinfo.