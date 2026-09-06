T20I Tri-Series final: SA's Jordan Hermann slams 53 versus Zimabwe

Hermann and Esterhuizen were off and running from the start, piling up 67 runs in the 1st six overs.

Hermann led the way with a 20-ball 42 in this phase.

In the 6th over, he smashed Kundai Matigimu for 3 successive fours.

Hermann then completed his fifty in the 8th over before Zimbabwe removed his partner.

In the 10th over, Brad Evans dismissed Hermann.