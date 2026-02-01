Jos Buttler becomes most-capped England player across formats: Stats

Star batter Jos Buttler has become the most-capped player for England in international cricket. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter achieved this historic milestone during the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. He surpassed legendary seamer James Anderson , who played 401 international matches for England. Anderson picked up an impressive 991 wickets across all formats of the game.

Internationals Buttler's overall international numbers Buttler has been England's mainstay batter in white-ball cricket. In 402 matches, he has hammered 12,000-plus runs at an average of over 35 and a strike rate of 95-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. His career includes 14 centuries and 75 fifties. Notably, Buttler is one of the few players with a century in each of the three formats.

Career highlights Buttler in Tests and ODIs Butter, who made his Test debut in 2014, has been away from the format since 2022. In 57 Tests for England, he has scored 2,907 runs at an average of 31.94 with 2 tons and 18 fifties. Across 199 ODIs, he has made an impressive contribution with 5515 runs at an average of nearly 40 and a strike rate of over 115.20. This includes as many as 11 centuries and 29 fifties.

Advertisement

Information Most runs for England in T20Is Buttler is the highest run-getter for England in T20Is; their only player with 3,000-plus runs. He has scored over 3,800 runs at an average of 35-plus with a strike rate of nearly 150 in 146 matches (50s: 28). His best score is an unbeaten century (101*).

Advertisement